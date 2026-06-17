Georgia lawmakers halt redistricting plans, focus on tax relief instead In a surprise move at the State Capitol, Georgia lawmakers have decided not to redraw the state’s legislative maps, shifting their attention to tax relief measures and ratifying the state’s gas tax suspension. Despite Governor Brian Kemp’s call for new electoral maps ahead of the 2028 presidential election, Republican leaders are holding off due to ongoing court battles nationwide. Senator Raphael Warnock criticizes the Supreme Court’s role in shaping voting rights across the South, calling recent decisions “some of the worst in modern history.”