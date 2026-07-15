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Georgia Justice Project helps Atlanta woman overcome criminal record barriers

After spending decades cycling through Georgia's criminal justice system, 75-year-old Marilynn Winn is getting a fresh start. With help from the Georgia Justice Project, Winn received a state pardon and had her arrest record restricted, removing a major barrier to employment. She now hopes her story inspires others to seek second chances and learn about the resources available for pardons and record restrictions in Georgia.
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