Flood Watch issued as heavy rain targets north Georgia Back-to-back Next Weather Alert Days are in effect as a stalled cold front brings rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to metro Atlanta and North Georgia. CBS News NEXT Atlanta's weather team breaks down when the heaviest rain is expected, where flooding is most likely, and what drivers need to know before heading out. While Tropical Storm Bertha remains in the Gulf, forecasters say Georgia's rain is being driven by a stalled front, not the tropical system.