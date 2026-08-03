Falcons training camp: A.J. Terrell talks playing with younger brother Avian The Falcons were back on the practice field over the weekend in Flowery Branch for their first padded workout of training camp. Cornerback A.J. Terrell says it's a blessing to share the field with his younger brother, Avian Terrell, as the Atlanta natives compete together in the secondary. Coaches also provided updates on James Pearce Jr., while Michael Penix Jr. continues working toward a return to full 11-on-11 drills.