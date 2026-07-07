Atlanta weather update: Quiet night ahead, heat wave builds out west Tonight’s forecast brings a calm evening across metro Atlanta, while strong thunderstorms roll through the Mississippi Valley and two tornadoes hit Laramie, Wyoming. High pressure is keeping our weather steady, but a shift next week will bring scorching temperatures to the West, with Dallas expected to see multiple days over 100°F. Atlanta remains near normal with low to mid-90s and a chance for rain increasing over the weekend. Get your full 360° weather outlook and stay ahead of the next big changes!