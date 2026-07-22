Atlanta weather: Storms, heavy rain could disrupt weekend plans Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to move into metro Atlanta and north Georgia, bringing the chance for localized flooding and possible impacts to weekend plans. While Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to stay along the Gulf Coast, a separate weather system will increase rain chances across the region while helping ease drought conditions and bring relief from the heat. CBS News Atlanta's NEXT Weather meteorologist Jonathan Myers has the latest forecast.