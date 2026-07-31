Atlanta apartment fire victims could receive payout under proposed settlement Attorneys are asking a federal judge to grant preliminary approval of an $8.45 million proposed class action settlement stemming from the 2023 fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in northeast Atlanta. One survivor, who lost nearly everything in the blaze, says the experience taught her the importance of having renters insurance. Fire officials also encourage tenants to report potential fire hazards to property management and, if necessary, the local fire marshal.