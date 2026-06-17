Albany Base employee charged in racist assault; suspect arrested in deadly Dekalb shooting A lead firefighter at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany has been placed on leave after being charged with aggravated assault in a racist attack. Authorities allege Jeffrey Tyler Kinzer shouted racial slurs and fired an AR-15 at a family. Get the latest updates on these developing stories. In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man is behind bars after police say he fatally shot a pregnant woman inside a Decatur home. Devin Anthony is currently being held without bond in southwest Georgia.