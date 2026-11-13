Zoox brings robotaxis to Atlanta, with public rides still to come

A robotaxi with no steering wheel or driver's seat is now driving on Atlanta streets. Zoox says its four-passenger vehicle will start out near Atlantic Station, Woodward and Home Park in northwest Atlanta.

The first rides will be limited to Zoox employees and their family and friends, the company said. Zoox plans to launch its Explorers early rider program in Atlanta in 2027.

Zoox has been testing self-driving vehicles in Atlanta since spring 2025. The company says its new robotaxi was built from the ground up to carry passengers without a driver, rather than adapted from an existing car.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: An Amazon Zoox driverless robotaxi drives down a street on August 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California. The National Highway Traffic Safety ‌Administration cleared the Amazon-owned Zoox Robotaxis to charge customers for robotaxi rides. Heather Diehl / Getty Images

"We're grateful to the City of Atlanta and the state of Georgia for their collaboration as we introduce a new kind of vehicle and rider experience to the city," Ron Thaniel, Zoox's senior director of policy and regulatory affairs, said in the announcement.

Atlanta joins Austin and Miami among Zoox's newest robotaxi markets. The company already offers public rides in Las Vegas and San Francisco.