Zoo Atlanta gets two new lemurs added to Living Treehouse: "Our help is more needed than ever"

Zoo Atlanta announced that a pair of young lemurs will soon join its Living Treehouse lineup.

Sora and Kairi, two 2-year-old black-and-white-ruffed lemurs, will join the Living Treehouse after arriving in Atlanta on July 23, 2026.

The lemurs were shipped from the Central Park Zoo in New York, where the duo was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

The two brothers will join Luna, a female black-and-white ruffed lemur.

Females are dominant in lemur societies and are said to have multiple male mates throughout their lifetimes. Sora and Kairi are currently in quarantine and not yet visible to the public. They will undergo extensive environmental vetting before they are freed into their new home.

After they are finished quarantining, they will join Luna, along with ring-tailed lemurs Julius and Neal and crowned lemurs Sava and Xonsu.

Of the more than 100 species of lemurs, all are found only on the island of Madagascar, where many are at risk of extinction. Black-and-white ruffed lemurs are native to Madagascar, one of the planet's most biodiverse regions. Their biggest threat is habitat loss due to deforestation and illegal pet trading.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sora and Kairi and look forward to their future at Zoo Atlanta. SSP recommendations such as theirs are vital to the long-term success and viability of animal populations in zoological care," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation.

"And each time our Members and guests experience meeting an endangered species – especially a species as endangered as black-and-white-ruffed lemurs are – we have an opportunity to share more about the challenges facing that species' counterparts in the wild, where our help is more needed than ever."