Youth yoga program gives metro Atlanta children chance to build confidence through movement

A metro Atlanta nonprofit organization is transforming yoga into what it calls "mindful movement" for youth in underserved areas.

According to the National Library of Medicine, yoga can help kids who can be destructive and aggressive. The library also suggests yoga may increase a child's well-being, enhance self-worth, and promote fewer negative behaviors.

Nonprofit FreedOM Youth Yoga works to deliver those benefits through movement and breathing practices to kids and teens in the Atlanta area, especially those from underserved communities. The organization focuses on empowering youth to cultivate focus, emotional regulation, and resilience — fostering a strong foundation for lifelong well-being.

Director Jillian Dillard started FreedOM Youth Yoga in 2018 after spending more than two decades as a schoolteacher. She said during that time she could clearly see financial and resource-related disparities between different schools and students from different areas.

Dillard said one day she had an epiphany about the possibility of all children having the tools and resources to access breathing and movement through yoga. She said it's critical for all kids to navigate the stress and challenges of life in a new way with equitable access to something like yoga.

FreedOM Youth Yoga hosts pop-up-style programs across metro Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

FreedOM Youth Yoga hosts pop-up-style programs to provide equitable access to yoga across metro Atlanta. Some sessions are free while others are price-adjusted depending on the United Way of Greater Atlanta's Child Wellbeing Index.

"It works better to go into nonprofit organizations that are serving youth already, or schools, or anywhere where the kids already are and offer programs there," Dillard said. "Where a kid lives should not dictate their access to health and wellness."

Dillard said her mission is to provide a safe, educational space for youth to learn what mindful movement can do for them beyond the surface of poses and breathing during the sessions. She said health equity isn't just about doctor visits; rather, it's about giving kids equal access to mental and physical self-care.

"We teach kids how to regulate their nervous system before stress turns into chronic illness or conflict," Dillard said. "Over the years, I've seen them in their earlier pre-teen years sort of slumped, shoulders hunched, and I've slowly seen them start to grow taller. Not just in their natural physical bodies, but also to grow taller in their confidence in who they are. When the conflicts of life come up and when the stress of life comes up, they have ways to cope with it rather than popping off into the same way of being they've always had. It grows a confidence for them so that they listen to their own inner voice, and that inner voice becomes stronger."

One of the programs taught by instructor Shameiraka took place at the Marietta Police Athletic League recently. More than a dozen kids tried different poses and took deep breaths, smiling the entire time. Among the youth group was 10th grader Sarah Slaughter. Slaughter said in two years of doing mindful movement, she's noticed a difference.

"In mindful movement, we take time to rest and really reflect on what we're doing and how our day was," Slaughter said. "I think that really helped me because oftentimes I'll panic and I'm like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?' And I forget how to breathe, and I start breathing through my chest, and then the box breathing helps me to think and calm down."

Dillard said the goal is to impact thousands of kids across the metro area and Georgia, beginning with teachers from each metro ZIP code. These teachers would be trained in mindful movement and then take it into their school districts.

Dillard hopes to reach more kids who haven't discovered mindful movement yet through a multitude of volunteer positions that are currently open.

You can volunteer or learn more by clicking here or calling or texting FreedOM Yoga at 404-855-1049.