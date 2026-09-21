Young Thug mentors Atlanta teens, shares message about guns and faith

Atlanta native and Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug spent time mentoring teens and young men through the Next Level Boys Academy.

The academy provides guidance and mentorship to young people involved in the criminal justice system. Some participate by court order.

Young Thug sponsored a cookout for the teens, young men and their families, serving hot dogs and hamburgers.

CBS News Atlanta

The rapper was arrested in 2022 as part of a sweeping racketeering case. He was released from jail on Oct. 31, 2024, after entering a non-negotiated plea, which left his sentence up to the judge.

"It's not worth it, bro," Young Thug told the group. "I sat in the courtroom almost three years. I feel like a lot of y'all need to get in touch with the Bible. Guns kill people."