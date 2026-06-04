Woman shot during attempted robbery in Northwest Atlanta, police say

An Atlanta woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after police say she was shot during what investigators believe may have been an attempted robbery on the city's west side.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

The woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery near 584 Lindsay St. NW, according to police.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.

No additional details about the victim or any potential suspects were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.