Woman escapes unharmed as fire engulfs DeKalb County home

Four adults were displaced after a fire engulfed a DeKalb County home Sunday night. A woman who was inside when the fire broke out escaped unharmed, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home at 4087 Boulder Vista Drive around 10:17 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames, DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tiffany Pinkston said.

CBS News Atlanta

Crews fought the fire from outside because flames had spread throughout the home. When firefighters were able to go inside, they found the floor had burned through, Pinkston said.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.