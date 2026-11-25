A 20-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after police say she ran over a seller during what was supposed to be a Facebook Marketplace sale in Gwinnett County.

Authorities say the incident happened around noon on Nov. 18 at a gas station on the 3800 block of Burford Drive.

The victim said that they had interacted with Patrice Saddler Jackson on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet at the location to sell her a cell phone. Instead of paying, the victim said Jackson tried to drive off. When the victim tried to stop her, officials say they were dragged and run over by Jackson's vehicle. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Using the county's Flock cameras, investigators say they quickly identified Jackson's vehicle. She was stopped and arrested in Smyrna that day.

Jackson is now charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

After the alleged robbery, the police department reminded residents that it has designated spaces for e-commerce exchanges at its headquarters and precincts around the county.

"These marked parking spaces provide a public place to meet and are monitored by video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week," the department said.