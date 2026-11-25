A tip about a possible animal cruelty case ended with deputies rescuing 19 dogs from a home in Georgia's Whitfield County, officials say.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said that its animal control deputies responded to a home on Polk Way on Tuesday after receiving a tip.

During their investigation, officials say they found 19 dogs in the home that had "clear signs of starvation." The animals were taken to the Whitfield County Animal Shelter for treatment.

Officials say they found 19 dogs in the home that had "clear signs of starvation" at the Whitfield County home. Whitfield County Sheriff's Office

Deputies took Tammy Lollis into custody and charged her with 19 counts of cruelty to animals.

In a Facebook post about the investigation, the sheriff's office emphasized the importance of making sure pets have adequate care and humane living conditions.

"Know the law, follow it, and let's show our pets the compassion and care they deserve," the sheriff's office wrote. "If you aren't prepared to properly care for an animal, you shouldn't own one."