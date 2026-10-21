WNBA Finals return to Atlanta: Dream tickets limited for Games 3 and 4

The Atlanta Dream are back home for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night after winning Monday in San Francisco.

Game 3 was moved up to Wednesday because of a concert scheduled at State Farm Arena on Thursday. The scheduling conflict could have sent the Dream to Gateway Center Arena, which holds 3,500 fans. State Farm Arena, the Dream's new home next season, can hold more than 16,000 fans.

"There are limited tickets available for both games 3 and 4. We are expecting sell outs of both games," a team spokesperson said.

Fans who don't want to buy a ticket but still want to join the excitement can attend the Dream's newly announced All for Atlanta WNBA Finals watch parties. The free events will take place at bars, restaurants and gathering spaces across metro Atlanta for both home and away games, according to the team.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 04: Fans react to Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrating in the final seconds of their 92-82 win over the New York Liberty in game one of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on October 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Atlanta Dream WNBA Finals watch party locations

Participating venues include:

Jolene Jolene

The Beverly

Stats Brew Pub

Tom, Dick, and Hank in College Park

Park Tavern — select dates

Hudson Grille Midtown

Hudson Grille Downtown — select dates

SweetWater Brewing Company

McCray's Tavern Beltline

Duke's Hideaway

Hudson Grille Tucker

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs

Hudson Grille Kennesaw

JR Crickets Cascade

The Dream said more locations are expected to be added. Fans should confirm participation for their preferred game with the venue, particularly those hosting on select dates.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with Jolene Jolene's general manager about what fans can expect.

"Watching the games here with the fans, watching the energy come into the building the way they cheer, it's almost as good as being at the game, so we've been having a lot of fun this year cheering for the Dream," said Kelsey Numun.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is also at State Farm Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.