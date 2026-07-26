Winder police sergeant found dead at home after 24 years of service, department says

The Winder Police Department announced Saturday that Sgt. Daniel Evans, a veteran officer who served for over 24 years, has died.

According to the department, Evans was found dead at his home.

Officials have not released an official cause of death or provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Sgt. Daniel Evans, a veteran officer who served for over 24 years, has died. Winder Police Department

In a statement, the department said Evans dedicated more than two decades of his carer serving and protecting the Winder community.

"His loss is deeply felt by his law enforcement family and all who had the privilege of knowing him," Winder PD said.

The department asked the community to keep Evans' wife, Danielle, along with his family, friends and fellow officers in their thoughts during this hard time.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Winder Police Department said additional information will be shared as soon as possible.