Who qualifies for Atlanta's e-bike rebate program? What applicants should know

Propel Atlanta is partnering with the city of Atlanta to relaunch its e-bike rebate program.

The program will distribute $1 million in e-bike vouchers to income-qualified Atlanta residents.

An E-Bike Day event will be held at the Home Depot Backyard from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees can learn more about the program and how to receive a voucher.

Applicants must live in Atlanta, be at least 18 years old and meet certain income requirements. People can apply for a voucher at Monday's event or online. About 400 vouchers will be awarded.

Eligible e-bikes must:

Be a new Class 1, Class 2 or Class 3 e-bike

Have an electric motor rated at 750 watts or less

Not be gas-powered

CBS News Atlanta

Propel Atlanta operates the rebate program. Jeremiah Jones, an advocacy manager for the organization, said e-bikes are being encouraged as an alternative to driving.

"It was started to help curb car driving in the city of Atlanta," Jones said. "We wanted to get people on bikes, but we want to give people alternative modes of transportation."

Blake Schultz received a voucher when they were last available in 2024.

"I've been able to go car-free," Schultz said. "I live in Midtown. Most of my life is around Fourth Ward and Midtown. Between MARTA and the bike infrastructure that Atlanta keeps improving, I can get anywhere in the city within 20 minutes."

Officials in other metro Atlanta cities have raised safety concerns about e-bikes. Earlier this year, Roswell police warned about a growing number of children riding high-powered e-bikes, including some who were too young to ride them legally.

CBS News Atlanta contacted the city of Atlanta to ask whether officials have any safety concerns about e-bikes but has not received a response.