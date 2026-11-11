What's next for Campbellton Road? Southwest Atlanta residents weigh in

Residents, business owners, and community leaders in Southwest Atlanta were given another chance to help shape the future of the Campbellton Road corridor during an Invest Atlanta community meeting focused on the Campbellton Tax Allocation District Redevelopment (TAD).

The meeting was held at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School Tuesday. It was part of an ongoing effort to update redevelopment plans for neighborhoods stretching from Greenbriar Mall to Fort McPherson. Invest Atlanta leaders said the goal is to gather direct feedback from residents about what types of projects and investments they want to see in their communities, including housing, retail, business development, parks, sidewalks and other infrastructure improvements.

Invest Atlanta President and COO Dr. Eloisa Klementich said the redevelopment strategy will be community-driven.

"We'd like to hear them all because all of that information feeds into the plan and that means the community's fingerprints are going to be all over this plan. We want to ensure that as we set the future for the area together, it really reflects what the community wants and needs," Klementich said.

She pointed to several projects she says have already benefited from redevelopment efforts in Southwest Atlanta.

"There were a couple of things that we have done. Obviously, Fort McPherson is one. We have been working with Greenbriar. There is a lot of affordable housing now around Greenbriar. That is all new. Those are the type of things that we have been able to accomplish," she added.

She explained that tax revenue is reinvested into projects within the designated area.

"All it does is once you submit your taxes, we send back the base amount to the taxing jurisdictions, but the remaining amount goes into the fund that then allows us to invest in specific projects," she shared.

The Campbellton TAD redevelopment effort dates back to 2006, and some longtime residents said progress has been slower than they hoped. Community leaders said many of the priorities identified years ago remain unchanged.

Jerilyn Lewis, president of the West Ridge Sandtown Community Organization, said residents have repeatedly voiced support for development similar to what has occurred in other parts of southwest Atlanta.

"We'd like to see a continuation of what they are building in the West End and Oakland City going up Campbellton Road," Lewis said.

She said some residents want city leaders to revisit and update recommendations from a previous comprehensive development plan rather than repeatedly starting over.

"I think it was 2012 when we did a comprehensive development plan of what we wanted to see along Campbellton Road. They keep coming up with new ideas of what we want done on Campbellton Road, but what we really want done is what was in that original plan. Even if some of it needs to be updated, I think the neighbors would be happy if we could just get what was in the original plan, " Lewis said.

She said people in the community often mentioned grocery stores, restaurants, improved streets and more retail options.

"We have got enough gas stations and convenience stores. We wanted restaurants, we wanted grocery stores, good streets and good places to shop," she explained.

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Lewis also expressed concern about vacant properties and the pace of redevelopment along the corridor.

"I would like to see some more going on down on this side because we still have a lot of vacant stuff on the east side of Campbellton Road."

Despite frustrations over the timeline, Lewis said she is optimistic that the latest planning effort could lead to tangible improvements.

"I think it is really important that we actually get it done this time. We keep trying to revitalize Campbellton Road and for some reason it never gets pushed forward. I think the city is serious about pushing this forward this time, and I am excited about it."

Lewis said community engagement will be critical if the process is going to succeed.

"I appreciate them having those meetings because I know what I want, but what I want is not necessarily what the community wants. It's not about an 'I,' it's about a 'we.' Even if your voice is not the one they select, at least you know you were heard."

Residents who could not attend the meeting are encouraged to participate through engagement opportunities shared at Invest Atlanta's website.

"We'd like to hear them all because all of that information feeds into the plan and that means the community's fingerprints are going to be all over this plan. We want to ensure that as we set the future for the area together, it really reflects what the community wants and needs," Klementich said.

Klementich pointed to several projects she said have already benefited from redevelopment efforts in Southwest Atlanta.

"There were a couple of things that we have done and Fort McPherson is one. We have been working with Greenbriar, and there is a lot of affordable housing now around Greenbriar that is all new those are the type of things that we have been able to accomplish," she explained. "We recognize this isn't enough. This area needs more support."