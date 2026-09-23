West Midtown Restaurant Week: Where to find special menus and deals

The first-ever West Midtown Restaurant Week is underway.

The West Midtown Alliance and Livable Buckhead are helping organize the event to bring attention and business to restaurants in the neighborhood.

More than 30 restaurants are participating, offering prix fixe menus, shareable plates, tasting flights, signature cocktails and other deals throughout the week.

"We're here to celebrate the diversity, the experiences you can have here, some long-standing restaurants and some new ones that have popped up in the last year or two," said Steven Satterfield, co-owner of Miller Union and one of the event's organizers.

Restaurant Week was created to encourage people to dine in the Atlanta neighborhood following a series of business closures. About 20 restaurants have closed in West Midtown since 2024, with Gusto! and Torchy's Tacos among the latest.

"I think there was sort of a flood, an influx of development and saturation to the market at one point," Satterfield said. "And now it seems to have leveled out, and it's going in the right direction. There are still spaces here that are to be filled, so we will see how that rolls out. But for now, we're celebrating what is here in this moment in time."

Organizers say West Midtown has Atlanta's highest concentration of restaurants with James Beard Award wins and Michelin Guide recommendations.

CBS News Atlanta

Participating restaurants include: