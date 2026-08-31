Welfare check at Sandy Springs apartments ends with teen charged with murder, police say

A call about a welfare check in Sandy Springs ended with a teenager charged with murder in Cobb County, officials say.

Christopher Castillo, 17, was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Barrett Parkway and Mall Boulevard over the weekend.

Sandy Springs Police say that the incident began when officers went to The Celebration at Sandy Springs Apartments on Roswell Road after family members asked them to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the apartments, they found 25-year-old William Lopez Rodriguez dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say they identified Castillo as the gunman, saying that he had fled the scene before police arrived.

Castillo has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not said what they believe the motive of the shooting could be or Castillo's alleged connection with Rodriguez.

The investigation remains ongoing.