Water outage impacts nearly 30 Atlanta homes near Hollywood Rd
A water service interruption has impacted residents near 985 Hollywood Rd NW, according to the Department of Watershed Management.
Department crews disconnected an eight-inch water main on Wednesday to conduct emergency repairs, resulting in a temporary water outage for the area.
The outage has affected approximately 30 homes and four fire hydrants, officials confirmed.
City officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.