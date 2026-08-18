Waffle House testing tacos for limited time in dozens of metro Atlanta restaurants

Fans of everything smothered, covered, and chunked in metro Atlanta have the chance to try out a potentially new item on Waffle House's menu.

The breakfast food chain told CBS News Atlanta that it is testing tacos at about 45 locations across the metro area for a limited time.

Hungry guests can try four different kinds of breakfast tacos: bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, or ham with egg and cheese.

Waffle House is testing out new tacos in metro Atlanta, including the bacon, egg and cheese taco plate. Waffle House

Looking for more of a lunch or dinner option? Waffle House also has cheesesteak melt, chicken melt, and patty melt tacos.

All the tacos are available at any time of day, the company said.

A Waffle House spokesperson says it has been a week since the tacos started popping up on metro Atlanta menus, and "the early feedback has been positive."

You can see the full list of locations offering tacos below: