Waffle House testing tacos for limited time in dozens of metro Atlanta restaurants
Fans of everything smothered, covered, and chunked in metro Atlanta have the chance to try out a potentially new item on Waffle House's menu.
The breakfast food chain told CBS News Atlanta that it is testing tacos at about 45 locations across the metro area for a limited time.
Hungry guests can try four different kinds of breakfast tacos: bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, or ham with egg and cheese.
Looking for more of a lunch or dinner option? Waffle House also has cheesesteak melt, chicken melt, and patty melt tacos.
All the tacos are available at any time of day, the company said.
A Waffle House spokesperson says it has been a week since the tacos started popping up on metro Atlanta menus, and "the early feedback has been positive."
You can see the full list of locations offering tacos below: