Voter registration deadline is here for Georgia's 2025 election: What you need to know

Monday is the last day Georgia residents can register to vote ahead of November's elections.

Statewide, voters will choose who will represent them on the Georgia Public Service Commission. The commission sets rates and oversees generation plans for Georgia Power, which serves 2.3 million customers.

After a runoff earlier this year, Democratic candidate Peter Hubbard will face off against Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the District 3 race. Republicans chose incumbent Tim Echols, who has been on the Public Service Commission since 2011, to face Democrat Alicia Johnson of Augusta in the District 2 race.

Voters statewide cast ballots for each of the five seats on the commission, but candidates must live in a particular district. Currently, all five seats on the commission are held by Republicans.

Stickers sit on a table on the first day of early voting at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. Megan Varner / Getty Images

In Atlanta, voters will decide whether Andre Dickens will have a second term as mayor. Also on the ballot are every seat on the Atlanta City Council as well as positions on the board of education and the municipal court.

You can see your voter status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. You can register to vote through the office's online system or by mail by filling out the voter registration application.

Early voting for the 2025 election begins on Oct. 14 and lasts until Oct. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.