Virginia Highland's popular Porchfest put on pause for 2027 as organizers look to future

A popular Atlanta neighborhood festival is being put on pause for 2027.

The Virginia Highland District announced that the neighborhood's Porchfest will go on hiatus to determine what's best for the festival in 2028.

Started in 2021, the festival and fundraiser has featured bands that play on porches and in front yards across the neighborhood. In the last few years, it has grown quickly to tens of thousands of visitors. This year, Porchfest announced that it would be ticketed for the first time.

Organizers say that the decision to put the festival on pause was in part to make sure they are meeting its growth with the right support.

"This was not an easy decision. We conducted studies, gathered input from event partners, neighbors, attendees, and participants, and we took a hard look at what this event needs to rock safely and responsibly," the association wrote on Instagram. "We are committed to welcome you back for the best day ever in our beloved neighborhood. And that takes time."

The event was scheduled to take place in May.