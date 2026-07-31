Virginia-Highland coffee shop creates community through classes and workshops

Ash Coffee in Virginia Highland is offering customers the chance to caffeinate and create.

The coffee shop offers a variety of workshops and classes: from creative writing to ceramics to numerology.

Ash Coffee is owned and operated by Moss Mills and his wife, Ashley.

"That was important for her to really create a sense of community, and so the classes were a good way to do it," said Mills. "We do get a lot of people thanking us for being here and a lot of compliments, which has been really nice to be embraced by the neighborhood."

Laura Power remembers her first time walking into Ash Coffee.

"Do you know when you go places and you forever remember your first time going because you have this electric kind of connection to the environment? That was my experience, walking into Ash," said Power, who's now a regular and writing workshop instructor.

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"There are so many incredible spots around Atlanta and they all have their different personalities and vibes. I think Ash is… It's an eclectic collection of art and environment and even the menu is eclectic. It's a variety of pastries," Power said. "There's even Persian food. You know, there are all different things. So, I think people who come in here love variety and are eclectic themselves."

Robert Hill feels similarly about the shop.

"I just kind of walked up and said, 'Hey, this is amazing, and I want to be a part of it in some way,'" said Hill, who leads Coffee and Clay on the first Friday of every month. "It's just a $5 donation, and then students are able to make something, and I fire it offsite."

Workshop times and dates are listed on Ash Coffee's website.