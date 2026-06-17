US Marshals offering reward for 2 "armed and dangerous" men who may be in metro Atlanta

Authorities in Floyd County are searching for two wanted men who may be in the metro Atlanta area.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of 23-year-old Treveonsay Tre'jion Burge or 25-year-old Chancelor Lamar Crawford.

Officials with the Rome Police Department say that Burge is wanted for felony murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen on Woodcreek Way in October 2025.

Crawford is wanted for his involvement in the killing of 22-year-old Chancellore Jabez Donaldson at a Family Dollar on North Broad Street in April 2026, police say.

Treveonsay Tre'jion Burge and Chancelor Lamar Crawford are both considered armed and dangerous, police say. Rome Police Department

Law enforcement believe the men could be in the Northwest Georgia or metro Atlanta areas and described both Burge and Crawford as "armed and dangerous."

Burge is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. Crawford is 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, may be balding, and could be wearing glasses.

If you have any information about where either of the two men could be, call 911 or the tip line at (706) 252-0876.