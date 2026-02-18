UGA unveils $60 million track complex, elevating program and hosting major events

University of Georgia officials and athletic supporters gathered this week to celebrate the grand opening of the university's new track and field complex - a $60 million investment that university leaders say puts Georgia on par with the nation's elite programs.

The new facility, spanning more than 37 acres, is larger than those at Oregon, Michigan, and LSU, making it one of the most expansive in collegiate athletics. "What they did here is truly amazing," said Caryl Smith Gilbert, Director of Men's and Women's Track. "This facility gives our athletes everything they need to compete at the highest level."

While many of the complex's amenities are visible—such as the expansive track and training areas—some unique features are tucked beneath the stands, providing additional resources for athletes and coaches. "I think my favorite part is the space we have for team gatherings during our meets," said UGA sprinter Kaila Jackson.

The new complex is already making an impact. The SEC Outdoor Championships are committed to Athens for next spring, and high school invitational meets, as well as the Georgia High School Association state championships, will be held at the facility over the next two years. These events are expected to bring significant economic benefits to Athens and offer more opportunities for the Bulldogs to impress potential recruits.

"We had our first team practice, and you could just feel the excitement," said Josh Brooks, UGA Director of Athletics. "The question isn't if this facility will make an impact, but just how big it will be."

With the opening of this world-class venue, UGA's track and field program is poised for a new era of athletic excellence and community engagement.