Two missing teens with Georgia ties remain missing as NCMEC asks public for help

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating two missing 17-year-old girls with ties to Georgia, including one who has been missing for more than a year and another who disappeared just weeks ago.

Kylie Robinson

Kylie Robinson, was 16 years old when she was last seen in Washington, Georgia, on March 18, 2025. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

It has been 16 months since Kylie Robinson disappeared.

Robinson was 16 years old when she was last seen in Washington, Georgia, on March 18, 2025. She is now 17.

According to NCMEC, Robinson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighed about 125 pounds when she disappeared, and has brown eyes and black hair. Investigators believe she may still be in the Washington area or could have traveled to Aiken County, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at (706) 678-2911.

Janna Atkinson

17-year-old Janna Atkinson, was last seen in Powder Springs, Georgia, on June 4, 2026. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

NCMEC is also searching for 17-year-old Janna Atkinson, who was last seen in Powder Springs, Georgia, on June 4, 2026.

Atkinson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 154 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe she may have traveled to the Goldsboro, North Carolina, area.

Anyone with information about Atkinson's disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3911.