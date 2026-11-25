Thanksgiving dinner may be the main event, but who says that the leftovers can't steal the show?

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington joined CBS News Atlanta's Sharon Lawson to show how to give your holiday favorites a whole new life after dinner is done.

Crispy Panko-Crusted Mac & Cheese Bites with Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce

Yield: 10–12 bites

Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus chilling

Cook Time: 3–5 minutes per batch

Ingredients

2 cups cold leftover macaroni and cheese

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 egg, for binding if needed

¼ cup seasoned breadcrumbs, if needed for binding

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon Old Bay

Vegetable or canola oil, for deep-frying

For the Crispy Panko Coating

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

1–1½ cups panko breadcrumbs

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce

½ cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cold macaroni and cheese, shredded cheddar, garlic powder, and Old Bay. If the mixture is too loose to shape, add a little seasoned breadcrumbs and, if needed, a beaten egg to help bind it. Scoop and form into bite-sized balls, approximately 1–1½ inches in diameter. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, until firm. Prepare three shallow bowls: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with panko breadcrumbs. Roll each mac and cheese ball lightly in flour, shaking off the excess. Dip into the egg wash, allowing excess egg to drip off. Roll in panko breadcrumbs, gently pressing to create an even coating. Heat 2–3 inches of vegetable or canola oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pot to 350°F, keeping the pot no more than halfway full. Deep-fry the bites in small batches for approximately 3–5 minutes, until golden brown and crispy and heated to 165°F internally. Transfer to a wire rack to drain. Combine the barbecue sauce ingredients in a small bowl and serve alongside the warm mac and cheese bites.

Crispy Panko-Crusted Stuffing Balls with Cranberry Hot Honey Sauce

Yield: 12–14 stuffing balls

Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus chilling

Cook Time: 3–5 minutes per batch

Ingredients

2 cups cold leftover bread stuffing

1 large egg, for binding if needed

¼ cup all-purpose flour, if needed for binding

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1–2 tablespoons broth, if the stuffing is too dry

Vegetable or canola oil, for deep-frying

For the Crispy Panko Coating

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

1–1½ cups panko breadcrumbs

Cranberry Hot Honey Sauce

½ cup leftover cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1–2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon orange juice or water, if needed

Instructions

Place the cold leftover stuffing in a mixing bowl and break apart any large pieces. Mix gently. If the stuffing is too dry to hold together, add a small amount of broth or beaten egg. If it is too wet, add a little flour. Scoop and form into firm, bite-sized balls, approximately 1–1½ inches in diameter. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Set up three shallow bowls with flour, beaten eggs, and panko breadcrumbs. Dredge each stuffing ball in flour, shaking off the excess. Dip into the egg wash, coating completely. Roll in panko breadcrumbs, pressing gently so the coating adheres. Heat 2–3 inches of vegetable or canola oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 350°F, filling the pot no more than halfway. Deep-fry the stuffing balls in small batches for approximately 3–5 minutes, until golden brown and crispy and heated to 165°F internally. Remove and drain on a wire rack. For the sauce, warm cranberry sauce, honey, hot sauce, and vinegar in a small saucepan until smooth. Thin with orange juice or water if necessary. Serve the stuffing balls warm with cranberry hot honey sauce.

Crispy Leftover Stuffing Croutons

Yield: Approximately 2 cups

Prep Time: 10 minutes, plus chilling if needed

Cook Time: 15–25 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups cold leftover bread stuffing

1–2 tablespoons olive oil or melted butter

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon dried thyme or Italian seasoning

Freshly cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. If the stuffing is loose, press it firmly into a parchment-lined baking dish, approximately ¾ inch thick. Refrigerate until firm enough to cut. If very crumbly, mix in a little beaten egg, bake until set, and then cut into cubes. Cut the stuffing into approximately ¾-inch cubes. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Lightly drizzle or brush with olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle with garlic powder, thyme, and black pepper. Bake for approximately 15–25 minutes, carefully turning halfway through, until golden brown, crisp, and heated to 165°F internally. Sprinkle with Parmesan, if desired.

Serving suggestions: Use over fresh salads, creamy soups, roasted vegetables, or leftover turkey soup.

CBS News Atlanta

Grilled Turkey, Smoked Gouda, White Cheddar & Cranberry Sandwich

Yield: 2 sandwiches

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 8–10 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices sourdough bread

1 cup leftover roasted turkey, sliced or shredded

2 slices smoked Gouda cheese

2 slices white cheddar cheese

¼ cup leftover cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons softened butter

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (optional)

Freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions

Lay the sourdough bread on a clean work surface. Spread cranberry sauce on two slices of bread. Spread Dijon mustard on the remaining slices, if using. Layer smoked Gouda, turkey, and white cheddar over the cranberry sauce. Season lightly with freshly cracked black pepper. Close the sandwiches and butter or spray the outside of the bread with olive oil. Heat a skillet over medium-low heat, use a panini press Cook for approximately 3–5 minutes per side until golden brown, the cheeses melt, and the turkey reaches 165°F. Slice diagonally and serve warm.

Food Safety

Use refrigerated Thanksgiving leftovers within three to four days or freeze for later use. Keep shaped bites chilled until frying, fry in small batches at 350°F, and heat cooked leftovers to 165°F internally.