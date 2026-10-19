Trump returning to Georgia for Macon rally on Saturday

President Trump is returning to Georgia for a midterm campaign rally in Macon on Saturday, Oct. 24, just over a week after his appearance in Dalton.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with remarks scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., according to the event listinghttp://events.gop.com. A venue has not yet been announced.

The visit follows Trump's Oct. 16 rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, where he appeared with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins and gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson. During that visit, Trump urged supporters to vote in the midterms and asked them to imagine he was on the ballot.

CBS News Atlanta

Collins is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, while Jackson faces Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the governor's race.

The Macon event listing does not identify additional speakers. People interested in attending can request up to four tickets per registration through the rally's registration page.