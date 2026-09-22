Truett McConnell University student dies on campus; investigation underway

Truett McConnell University is mourning the death of a student on campus.

The student died Sunday, Sept. 20, according to a statement from the university. School officials did not release the student's name or provide details about what happened, citing the family's privacy and an active investigation.

"Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates and all who are grieving," the university said.

The school said it is working with authorities and will release additional information when appropriate and in keeping with the family's wishes. University officials also asked people to avoid speculation and sharing unverified information.

Counseling, pastoral care and other support are being offered to students, faculty and staff affected by the death, according to the university.