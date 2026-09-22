Truck Drivers react to record-high diesel prices in Georgia and across the country

The average price of a gallon of diesel reached a record high in Georgia on Friday, according to AAA.

AAA said diesel prices in Georgia hit $6.35 per gallon.

Carl Knapp was filling up in Gwinnett County on Monday. He has been driving trucks since 1974, but his 52-year stint may be coming to an end.

"I've been doing this a very long time, and for a while it was halfway lucrative," Knapp said. "It's not anymore."

Knapp said if he fills up from empty, it costs him $1,300.

"I lease this truck and trailer," Knapp said. "Cost me $2,300 a week to lease it. That's insurance and everything else included. Then once the fuel prices come out, there's very little left. It's getting to a point where it's not worth it."

CBS News Atlanta

Edward Harris has been driving trucks for more than two decades. He said he's never seen prices this high.

"6,7 dollars a gallon," Harris said. "7 dollars if you go up near Chicago or even higher if you go out near New York. It all depends on where you are."

He's hoping prices will decrease in the coming months.

"Hopefully, it'll come down during the wintertime," Harris said. "Maybe it's just the summer, but hopefully it'll come down."

AAA said California is seeing the highest average price for a gallon of diesel fuel at $8.42.

CBS News Atlanta

According to reporting from CBS News, GasBuddy petroleum expert Patrick De Haan said the war in Iran has impacted global oil supply, leading to higher diesel prices.

De Haan also said that experts say Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have impacted the country's ability to refine oil.