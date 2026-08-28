Tiny invasive insect detected for the 1st time in Georgia: "A serious threat"

An invasive insect that officials say poses a significant threat to Georgia agriculture has been detected for the first time in the Peach State.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper announced of Friday that the pasture mealybug (Heliococcus summervillei) was confirmed at a turfgrass business in Decatur County earlier this month.

The insect may be small, but Harper said that it can quickly spread and cause significant damage to annual and perennial warm-season grasses.

The pasture mealybu was detected at a Decatur County turfgrass business, officials say. Georgia Department of Agriculture

The bug, which can range from 1 millimeter when it's young to 5 millimeters long when older, feeds on plant sap and injects its toxic saliva into plants. They are often found on or below the soil surface or on plant leaves.

Plants that are affected by a pasture mealybug infestation often have stunted growth, poorly-developed roots, or seem like they're under drought stress despite rains.

The insects can spread on equipment, clothing, vehicles and other materials.

"Pasture mealybug is a serious threat to Georgia agriculture, and we're asking Georgia farmers and producers to stay vigilant in order to protect their operations," Harper said. "This pest can spread quickly and kill grass, potentially causing significant losses for our farmers and making biosecurity more important than ever. I encourage everyone to walk their pastures and hayfields often to check for the pest."

Agriculture officials are asking farmers to avoid driving through pastures whenever possible, clean equipment, and try to change clothing and footwear between fields or farms.

Farmers who may suspect a pasture mealybug infestation should call their local county extension agent for assistance with identification and confirmation as well as complete a University of Georgia survey to track potential cases.

The bugs have also been spotted in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana.