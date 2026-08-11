Tiffany Haddish goes to trial in Georgia on DUI, traffic charges more than 4 years after Peachtree City arrest

Tiffany Haddish's DUI trial is set to begin Tuesday in Fayette County, more than four years after her arrest in Peachtree City.

Police arrested the actress and comedian on Jan. 14, 2022, after receiving a report of a driver asleep behind the wheel. An officer spotted a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a home.

Haddish was charged with driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic control device, improperly stopping on a roadway and a parking violation. She posted bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

Her attorneys asked the court to dismiss the case in May, arguing that the delay violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Fayette County Judge Jason B. Thompson denied the request. He ruled that Haddish's attorneys waited too long to assert her speedy-trial rights and found no evidence that the delay harmed her defense.

Thompson's ruling cleared the case to proceed to trial.