Thunderstorms prompt Atlanta airport ground stop as flood warnings cover North Georgia

Keep the umbrella handy and check your flight status before heading to the airport Tuesday. Heavy rain, possible flooding and damaging winds could create problems across North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

The CBS News Atlanta Next Weather team has declared a Next Weather Alert Day as a slow-moving front brings rounds of rain and storms through the region.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon and Murray counties. Some areas have received several inches of rain per hour as the storms move slowly across North Georgia.

CBS News Atlanta

Another round of storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk between 3 and 10 p.m.

CBS News Atlanta

Some storms could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts of at least 60 mph. The overall chance of rain is 40%.

CBS News Atlanta

A few showers could linger Wednesday before the region begins to dry out and cool down. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s Thursday and Friday before returning to near 80 degrees this weekend.

Thunderstorms trigger FAA ground stop at Atlanta airport

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of thunderstorms.

The restriction applied to departures from several air traffic control regions and was scheduled to remain in effect until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The FAA listed an average delay of 24 minutes and a maximum delay of 54 minutes, with a low probability that the ground stop would be extended.

The FAA's daily air traffic report warned that thunderstorms could slow traffic in Atlanta and other airports across the Southeast on Tuesday.

Travelers should check directly with their airlines for flight-specific information.