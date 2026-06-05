Three teens wounded in separate overnight shootings in Atlanta area

A series of overnight shootings in metro Atlanta left three teenagers wounded, and investigators are now searching for answers in both Atlanta and South Fulton.

Atlanta police say officers responded around 10:38 p.m.Thursday to a dispute involving a large group of people at 2798 Peek Rd. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire during the incident.

Police said the 18-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while the 16-year-old was privately transported to the hospital by Grady EMS. Authorities said the 18-year-old also had an active warrant out of Georgia State and additional warrants out of state and was taken into custody along with a woman at the scene who was also allegedly involved in the dispute. Investigators said the case remains active and ongoing, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

CBS News Atlanta

Hours later, South Fulton police responded to another shooting at about 3:39 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Cascade Road SW.

Officers said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene and later learned a 17-year-old boy had been treated at Grady Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

Detectives with South Fulton's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations unit are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Both agencies are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigations continue.