An Atlanta charity is scrambling to replace $5,000 worth of stolen toys just weeks before they were scheduled to be distributed to more than a thousand families for the holidays.

According to Atlanta police, a storage unit shared by Giving Grace and The Grocery Spot was burglarized between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23. The organizations spend the entire year preparing for the annual holiday giveaway, which provides gift bundles to 1,200 families. Each family receives gift bundles that include one large toy, two medium toys, and three small toys.

"We've been collecting toys since February, and we used storage units to store our toys," said The Grocery Spot CEO Matthew Jones.

Jones said his unit was one of multiple hit at the facility, and he believes the thieves were methodical.

"When the locks were taken, there's no marks, there's no dust, there's no metal shavings," Jones said. "They got in, and they changed the locks."

The toys in the storage locker scheduled to be distributed to more than a thousand families for the holidays. CBS News Atlanta

The organization is now moving whatever items the thieves left behind to a different location.

Replacing the stolen inventory presents a major financial hurdle. The Grocery Spot buys most of its toys in February to take advantage of post-holiday sales, a strategy that has become even more critical as prices rise.

"Everything goes on sale in February. The closer you get to December, the prices go up," Jones said. "With all the inflation happening, it makes it really hard. We're doing more families than we did last year."

With the distribution just weeks away, both organizations are turning to the community for help.

"We need people to donate toys. We have an Amazon wish list," Jones said. "We're going to continue to stock for three days, and we need people to help us do that."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to the storage company for comment about the burglary and has not heard back.