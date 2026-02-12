The Roots, Kamasi Washington, and PJ Morton to headline 2026 Atlanta Jazz Festival

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is returning to Piedmont Park for Memorial Day weekend, and it's bringing some big names.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helped reveal the lineup for the festival, which is celebrating its 49th year of music.

"The Atlanta Jazz Festival is one of our city's great traditions, where Atlanta comes together with friends and visitors across the country and around the world to celebrate music, culture, and community in the heart of the city," Dickens said.

Headlining the festival will be composer and saxophonist Kamasi Washington, hip-hop band The Roots, and singer PJ Morton. Other notable acts include Grammy-winners Esperanza Spalding, Christian McBride & Ursa Major, and Nate Smith, as well as lyricist Aja Monet and jazz quintet Butcher Brown.

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots are seen during Philadelphia's 2026 All-Star Declaration ceremony at Dilworth Park, City Hall on July 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

"This year's festival features an exciting mix of national and local talent spanning traditional, smooth, contemporary, hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, and modern jazz," said Adriane Jefferson, the executive director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. "The festival represents a true full-circle moment for our city. We open with an Atlanta artist, and we close with an artist whose career first blossomed here in Atlanta—celebrating the extraordinary talent that is born, raised, and amplified right here in Georgia."

Along with the festival, the city will host 31 days of jazz events throughout the metro area beginning on May 1.

The free event takes place from May 23 through 25 with live performances from 1 to 11 p.m.

You can see the full lineup here.