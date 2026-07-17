The Coffee Man blends quirky flavors and approachable coffee in Atlanta's Blandtown neighborhood

Some coffee shops pride themselves on tradition. At The Coffee Man in Atlanta's Blandtown neighborhood, the goal is a little different: make great coffee that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Inside the colorful café, customers can order everything from classic espresso drinks to house-made cold brews infused with unexpected flavors like Earl Grey tea, peach basil, and lavender vanilla. Over the years, the shop has even experimented with some signature Atlanta flavors.

"We did a lemon pepper wet cold brew last summer. Just for fun, just so that people can see what it tasted like," co-founder Devin Hunter said with a laugh. "It didn't stay on the menu for very long!"

For Hunter and fellow co-founder Nick Lopez, that's part of the point.

"We just knew that coffee didn't really need to be super minimalist," Lopez said. "It could be fun, whimsical, and approachable."

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The business began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a side hustle selling DIY cold brew kits after the pair grew tired of their corporate careers. What started as a small operation has since grown into a thriving business with wholesale accounts that supply restaurants, grocery stores, and even HomeGoods.

"Our production went from like, you know, a couple hundred pounds a month to like a couple thousand pounds a month," Lopez said.

Innovation remains at the center of everything they do.

"We make all of our syrups in-house: blueberry, strawberry, peach basil," Hunter said. "The cold brew brews for 16 hours, and we infuse our cold brew with fruits and flowers and spices."

Behind every drink is a careful balance of creativity and science.

Employee Willow Little said experimenting with flavors is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"I just kind of love the endless possibilities of it all," Little said. "Because you can really do anything with anything if you know what you're doing."

The result is a coffee shop that has become a gathering place for customers looking to work, meet friends, or simply try something new.

Customer Andy Zirger said the café's specialty drinks offer unique flavors without overwhelming sweetness.

"I wanted to try one of their specialty coffee cocktails, but I didn't want it too sweet," Zirger said. "And so I tried the lavender vanilla, and you just get the notes of it, so it's awesome."

Audrey Sommer said consistency keeps her coming back.

"I love coming here because the music is always really good... and most importantly, the coffee is always amazing," Sommer said. "Sometimes you go to coffee shops, and the coffee tastes different every time you go. But this is. It's always on point."

Beyond the drinks, the café embraces a playful atmosphere with pink walls, colorful artwork, and a cartoon yeti mascot that reflects the founders' belief that coffee should be enjoyable as well as high-quality.

Hunter and Lopez say the most rewarding part is watching customers step outside their comfort zones.

"Seeing people react and respond to that in real time is so fulfilling because I think it's just fun to see someone kind of step outside their comfort zone," they said.

For The Coffee Man, that sense of curiosity is just as important as what's in the cup — proving that sometimes the perfect pick-me-up comes with a little whimsy.