The Book Bird credits DeKalb County resources with helping its business grow

It's Small Business Opportunity Week in DeKalb County, and local business owners say the support they have found is helping them grow.

The county, the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and the Decide DeKalb Development Authority are encouraging small business owners to use the resources available to help their companies succeed.

The co-owners of The Book Bird in Avondale Estates have been in business for only three years, but they said promotions from those organizations have helped them reach new customers and build important relationships.

"We constantly are trying to figure out new, inventive and curious ways to bring people through our doors," co-owner Brittany Smith said. "Turning over lots of events can have its challenges."

Her business partner, Amie Waltzer, pointed to other hurdles they have faced.

"The bigger businesses of the world that are selling books, sometimes at lower prices, that can be hard to come up against," Waltzer said. "But I think these days, people are very mindful of supporting local business and knowing where their dollars are going and how they're supporting their neighborhood and their broader community."

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The owners said support from DeKalb County has been critical to their success.

The county and affiliated organizations, including the Decide DeKalb Development Authority, have promoted The Book Bird through marketing materials, business guides and events.

County officials and Decide DeKalb want small business owners to know that additional resources are available. The Decide DeKalb Small Business Revolving Loan Fund offers loans of up to $150,000 with a maximum interest rate of 5%.

"What makes a community vibrant and what gives a community character is small business," said Geoffrey Loften, equitable economic development program manager for Decide DeKalb. "And so if we can help small businesses and we can amplify small businesses, that will really help to that economic vitality and vibrancy here in DeKalb County."

The Book Bird's co-owners encouraged other entrepreneurs to take advantage of the available resources.

"There's a lot of people that are out there that are willing to help, and sometimes you just have to ask," Smith said.

To qualify for the loan program, a business must be located in DeKalb County and have operated for at least two years. More information is available on the Decide DeKalb Development Authority website