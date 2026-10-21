The Atlanta Bucks, city's inclusive gay rugby team, builds family on and off the field

The Atlanta Bucks, reportedly Georgia's first inclusive gay rugby team, have grown from a group of players who meet for practice into a support system that helps members face isolation, rejection, and the challenges many in the LGBTQ community still carry.

On a Monday night, the team gathered at a park in East Atlanta to practice for their first game of the season.

At practice, veterans teach rookies the plays and run them through drills.

"They welcomed me with open arms," said Atlanta Bucks player Manny Baza-Fainn.

Not every player on the team is gay. Some players are allies.

"I feel like this is just a wonderful place for people to step out of their comfort zone," said Baza-Fainn.

Several players said sports did not feel safe for them growing up. Some said they faced bullying. They said the team gives them the opposite experience.

The Atlanta Bucks meet every week to practice rugby and build community. CBS News Atlanta

"Rugby is not about, like, you have to be fit," said Baza-Fainn.

Baza-Fainn joined the team in 2023. He said he hoped to make friends.

"I've struggled with social anxiety," said Baza-Fainn.

Soon after he joined, his husband, Anthony, faced a medical emergency.

"My husband actually just had open-heart surgery the day before the one-on-one," said Baza-Fainn.

He said he was new to the team and worried he would lose his spot.

"My heart was torn because I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to make it," he adds.

Atlanta Bucks player Manny Baza-Fainn said the team welcomed him with open arms after joining in 2023. CBS News Atlanta

He said the team kept his place and stood by him.

"We really do support each other on and off the pit," he said.

The players also spend time together away from the field. They meet at a bar for trivia nights.

Anthony Baza-Fainn manages the team's sponsor and said the team has changed his husband.

"Being that Manny is an introvert, it's really helped him come out a little bit," he said.

Some players found love on the team.

"My current boyfriend and I actually met on the team," said Atlanta Bucks co-captain Colin Mackey.

The team said it has had a busy year. The Bucks traveled to Brisbane, Australia, for the Bingham Cup and placed third in their tier of 16 teams. The team also placed third out of eight teams at the Pride Cup Scrum in the Sun tournament in Orlando in June.

The club said it has a new president, new leadership and new jersey kits. Its new season is underway.

You can learn more about the team and see their upcoming matches on their website.