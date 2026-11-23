With Thanksgiving just days away, hundreds of people gathered outside the Georgia state Capitol on Monday for a holiday feast that aimed to provide more than just a hot meal.

State Rep. Eric Bell partnered with nonprofit We Feed the Block to host the event at Liberty Plaza, offering free Thanksgiving meals, clothing, hygiene products, socks, and other essential resources to families and people experiencing homelessness.

For David Frazier, who is unhoused, the event provided both necessities and a sense of belonging.

"I came out for free food, free clothes, free socks, and fellowship with the community," Frazier said.

Frazier said he knows firsthand what it's like to struggle with food insecurity.

"I've been out here before. It was days I didn't eat, you know, so to get things, to see this like this, it's helpful. You know, I'm thankful," Frazier said.

Monday's event offering free Thanksgiving meals, clothing, hygiene products, socks, and other essential resources to families and people experiencing homelessness. CBS News Atlanta

Organizers set out to serve more than 750 people, bringing together volunteers, community leaders and organizations to provide food and access to everyday essentials.

Jevon Dewand, the founder and chairman of We Feed the Block, said the organization's mission extends beyond addressing hunger.

"We're not just feeding people with food. We feed people with mindset. Spiritual inspiration. Love. Family," Dewand said.

Along with meals, attendees could receive hygiene supplies, clothing, and information about community resources.

Among those lending a helping hand was 11-year-old Kendall Johnson, the event's youngest volunteer.

Johnson, who describes herself as the nation's youngest verified farmer, brought sweet potatoes and collard greens grown on her 1-acre farm to share with people at the feast.

Kendall Johnson brought sweet potatoes and collard greens grown on her farm to share at the feast. CBS News Atlanta

"I wanna do something in my community since it's the holidays," Johnson said.

Her contribution was one of many acts of generosity throughout the day.

For Frazier, the experience was a reminder that compassion can make a difference, regardless of someone's circumstances.

"It's just everybody building one another up, you know, fellowship. It's not what your status is. This is just helping the fellow man," Frazier said.

While the Thanksgiving feast lasted just one day, organizers hope its impact will extend well beyond the holiday.