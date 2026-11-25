Security lines were growing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday morning, but Thanksgiving travelers told CBS News Atlanta they were moving through the airport more easily than expected.

After a quiet start, more families began arriving for their flights. Some said they came early because they were worried about possible disruptions.

"It's a lot easier than I thought it was going to be. Not much traffic or anything. We just slid right in and on our way," one traveler said.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials expect more than 4 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 1. That would be a 5% increase over 2025. Sunday, Nov. 29, is expected to be another peak travel day.

Wednesday's growing crowds followed a relatively quiet Tuesday evening, when security wait times stayed below 15 minutes for most of the evening.

Shawn and Talequa Barner arrived three hours early Tuesday for their trip to visit family. Shawn Barner said Delta Air Lines' recent baggage network system outage and this month's Federal Aviation Administration ground stop had concerned them.

CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta has contacted the airport and Delta to ask whether any effects from the recent system outage remain and is awaiting responses.

Airport officials recommend arriving at least two and a half hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures to allow time for parking, check-in and security screening.

Travelers should also plan for congestion on airport roads and at terminal curbsides and coordinate pickups and drop-offs in advance, officials said.

Parking availability and security wait times are available at ATL.com. Travelers can also check 18 displays in the airport's pre-security areas for real-time checkpoint wait information.

For directions or other assistance, passengers can look for guest service representatives wearing green coats.