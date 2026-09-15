Tennessee man accused of murdering father arrested after police chase through Cobb County

A Tennessee man wanted for the murder of his father is now in custody after he was caught during a police chase in Cobb County, officials say.

Anthony Peacock Rumbel, 21, is currently in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and other traffic misdemeanors.

According to police, the Georgia State Patrol was asked to help find a pickup truck believed to be connected to a murder investigation on the evening of Sept. 9.

Troopers spotted the truck, driven by Rumbel, and attempted to pull it over. Instead, officials say he sped off, leading to a police pursuit through Cobb County.

The chase ended after officers executed a PIT maneuver around the area of Interstate 75 and the Canton Connector, and Rumbel was taken into custody.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Rumbel was wanted for the deadly shooting of his father, 46-year-old Michael Rumbel, at a home in Sequatchie County, Tennessee.

Officials say Rumbel is expected to be extradited back to Tennessee, where he will face homicide charges.