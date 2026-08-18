Tennessee attempted murder suspect arrested in Hapeville, Fulton County sheriff says

A man wanted in connection with a violent incident in Tennessee was arrested in Hapeville after multiple law enforcement agencies worked to track him down, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Spruill was one of three people wanted in Tennessee following the incident, the sheriff's office said. He faces charges there including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Spruill was also wanted in Fulton County for a probation violation related to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially contacted Roswell police and asked for assistance locating and apprehending Spruill. Authorities later found him in Hapeville, where he was taken into custody without incident.

"This arrest demonstrates the power of working together to apprehend dangerous criminals and keep our communities safe," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said its officers worked alongside Roswell police, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and federal Homeland Security Investigations personnel during the operation.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details about the Tennessee incident or say when Spruill could be returned to Tennessee.