Teen shot near townhomes in Southwest Atlanta; police searching for shooter

A teenager was shot in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night, and now police are searching for the shooter.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was found around 5:30 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound near the Fairburn Townhouses along 400 Fairburn Road SW.

The department said its officers found the victim conscious, alert, and breathing. He was taken to a local hospital, where officials say he is expected to recover.

So far, police have not released any details regarding suspects. APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is handling the investigation.