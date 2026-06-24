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Teen shot near townhomes in Southwest Atlanta; police searching for shooter

/ CBS Atlanta

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A teenager was shot in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday night, and now police are searching for the shooter. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was found around 5:30 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound near the Fairburn Townhouses along 400 Fairburn Road SW. 

The department said its officers found the victim conscious, alert, and breathing. He was taken to a local hospital, where officials say he is expected to recover. 

So far, police have not released any details regarding suspects. APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is handling the investigation. 

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