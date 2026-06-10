Teen hospitalized after shooting near Washington Park in northwest Atlanta, police say

A 17-year-old was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot near Washington Park in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police said officers responded around 11:17 a.m. to a report of a person shot near the 200 block of Ollie Street NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

A teen was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a shooting near Washington Park in northwest Atlanta, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Police said the teen was alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting was immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.