Teen charged with murder in killing of 18-year-old at Powder Springs home, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder for the killing of an 18-year-old Friday night in Powder Springs.

Authorities say that officers with the Powder Springs Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Mustang Drive around 9:42 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a person shot.

At the home, officers say they found 18-year-old British Hart suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hart died from his injuries.

On Monday, the Cobb County Police Department says they identified a 15-year-old as the gunman in the case. The teen, whose identity has not been released, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Officials say he is currently being held at the Cobb County Youth Detention without bond and was charged as an adult.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.